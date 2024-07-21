Sir Geoffrey Boycott readmitted to hospital with pneumonia after throat surgery

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been readmitted to hospital after suffering a setback in his recovery from throat surgery, his family has revealed.

Boycott, 83, was discharged from hospital on Friday after a successful operation to remove a cancerous tumour from his throat, but is back under hospital care after developing pneumonia.

A brief statement from the family on Boycott’s X account read: “Thank you all for the well wishes, we’ve been blown away by the sheer number of them.

“Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse and my father has developed pneumonia and is unable to eat or drink so is back in hospital on oxygen and a feeding tube for the foreseeable.”

Boycott revealed earlier this month he had received a second diagnosis of the illness after he previously underwent extensive chemotherapy in 2002.

The former Yorkshire and England batter scored 8,114 runs in 108 Tests for his country, including 22 centuries, at an average of 47.72 and amassed 48,426 first-class runs in total across two decades.

The Yorkshire great spent 14 years working on BBC’s Test Match Special after retiring as a player in 1986 before he stepped down from his television role in 2020.