‘Silly’ to think women could beat men at darts – Matchplay champion Beau Greaves

Women’s World Matchplay champion Beau Greaves believes it is “silly” to think women could beat men at darts.

The 20-year-old cemented her position as the leading player in the women’s game after winning back-to-back Matchplay titles in Blackpool with a 6-2 victory over Fallon Sherrock in Sunday’s final.

Victory gives her entry into the men’s World Championship and the Grand Slam of Darts, but she will forgo the chance to play at Alexandra Palace in order to defend her WDF Women’s World Championship title.

Greaves, who won at the Winter Gardens with 98.75 average and four 180s, says she has no interest in trying to compete against men.

“I just don’t think we will ever be good enough to play against the likes of Luke Humphries, Michael Van Gerwen or Luke Littler,” she said.

“You’re facing a losing battle before you’ve even thrown a dart.

“I think for me, the women’s game is more important.

“I don’t think any lady will ever go to Ally Pally and win that. You are literally being silly if you think that’s possible.

“I know how I can play but it doesn’t necessarily happen on the day.

“Men are just more consistent. You have to be realistic and ask if it’s going to go anywhere.”

Greaves played at the 2023 World Championship but lost in the first round to William O’Connor and said she did not enjoy the experience.

She has called on the PDC to think about introducing a separate women’s World Championship.

Greaves added: “For me personally, playing at Alexandra Palace, some people dream of that sort of stuff, I never did so when I got there it wasn’t amazing to me as it was to other people, maybe I am being ungrateful.

“I am more of a ladies player, that’s why I choose Lakeside over other stuff because I am just more comfortable there.

“When I go to the Grand Slam I don’t look forward to it because I know I have got to play men. I don’t fancy my chances at all – I am just realistic.

“You have to be realistic and ask if it’s going to go anywhere. I think we deserve it, there is space for it in the sport.

“We are not going to be as good as the men so you have to think if they are going to take the risk with us and have their own World Championship.

“It would be great. They do a Matchplay, why not do that side of it?”