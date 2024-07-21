Luke Humphries beats Michael van Gerwen to win World Matchplay title

Luke Humphries became just the fourth man to win the World Championship and World Matchplay in the same year after a dramatic triumph in Blackpool.

The world number one, who won at Alexandra Palace in January, cemented his position at the summit of the sport with a 18-15 win over Michael van Gerwen at the Winter Gardens.

Victory sees him join the Dutchman, Phil Taylor and Peter Wright in winning the two most prestigious competitions in the same year.

Since Humphries was beaten in the Matchplay semi-final 12 months ago he has made eight finals in 10 major tournaments, winning seven of them in a stellar year where he has consistently been the best player, with only Luke Littler for competition.

And he has a hoodoo over Van Gerwen as this was the eighth-straight victory over the Dutchman, who was eyeing a fourth title in Blackpool.

Van Gerwen was hoping to end a lean 12 months by winning his biggest tournament since the 2023 Premier League but came up short against the Humphries juggernaut.

Humphries’ continued his dominance of the sport (Mark Robinson/PDC/PA)

It was an enthralling battle, which could have gone either way and Van Gerwen will be leaving with regrets as he had four darts to level at 16-16 and then another three to make it 17-16.

But Humphries claimed a maiden title in Blackpool and a £200,000 payday, by taking out 100 as his domination continued.

The 29-year-old said: “I feel more emotional than when I won the Worlds. I am really blessed to be up on this stage and be part of such a great such a great sport.

“I feel very privileged to hold this trophy with so many great players. I am emotional, it really means the world to me.

“For me winning things like this, it’s amazing. It has been a fantastic tournament, it shows the standard of what is needed to win.”

Humphries admitted he was worried when he saw Van Gerwen making a late rally.

“I was thinking please don’t, I was getting a little nervy,” he said. “I felt the pressure. When I hit the first tops, I thought just make sure I get that double.

“I was fortunate he missed a few doubles as well.”