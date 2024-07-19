Peerless Tadej Pogacar tightens grip on yellow jersey with stage 19 victory

Tadej Pogacar put on yet another dominant display of climbing ability as he won stage 19 of the Tour de France to stretch out his advantage in yellow and move closer to another slice of cycling history.

Pogacar attacked on the climb up to Isola 2000 to distance defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and break the heart of the Dane’s Visma-Lease A Bike team-mate Matteo Jorgenson, who was trying to win this brute of an Alpine stage out of the breakaway but saw a near three-minute advantage rapidly disappear.

Pogacar’s fourth stage win of this Tour saw his lead grow to five minutes and three seconds and it seems only some drastic misfortune over the final weekend can deny the 25-year-old a third Tour crown and stop him becoming the first man to complete the Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998.

“I’m super happy that I had good legs today,” Pogacar said. “We were here training for a whole month between the Giro and the Tour, it was a hard period, every day you need to go up the climb, so we knew it well and I was planning with my team-mates already how we wanted to race this day.

“We did it exactly like we said, it went 100 per cent perfect.

“It’s looking better than ever. I’m super happy, it’s quite a margin now and tomorrow I can just enjoy the stage, let the breakaway go and maybe enjoy the roads where we were training. Let’s enjoy tomorrow and hope nothing serious happens.”

Vingegaard, who has worked so hard to fight back from terrifying injuries, followed Remco Evenepoel home some one minute 42 seconds after Pogacar took a bow, preserving his hold on second place but then being consoled by his wife and team-mates as the realisation that yellow is surely beyond him sank in.

The 144.6km stage from Embrun included the passage of the Cime de la Bonette, the highest paved through road in Europe at 2,802 metres.

Vingegaard and Visma-Lease A Bike knew they needed to try something ambitious to try and shake Pogacar’s grip on yellow and sent both Jorgenson and Wilco Kelderman in a breakaway – seemingly as satellite riders Vingegaard could later bridge over to.

As what had been a 22-strong break was whittled down to just six by the barren summit of the Bonette, UAE’s Nils Politt was setting a ferocious pace on the front of the yellow jersey group, shedding Vingegaard’s other team-mates until the defending champion was isolated.

It soon became clear Vingegaard did not have the legs to attack, so instead Jorgenson launched a move of his own near the foot of the final climb in search of a stage win, being chased by Simon Yates and Richard Carapaz, whose day in the break saw him take over the lead of the mountains classification.

The stage took the peloton over the climb of the Bonette at 2,802 metres (Jerome Delay/AP)

Pogacar waited until some of the steepest sections of the climb to launch his move with around 10km to go, distancing Vingegaard and Evenepoel and setting off after Jorgenson, reeling in the survivors of the break one by one before catching the American with two kilometres remaining.

The Slovenian has won 10 Grand Tour stages during this season alone and more history beckons if he makes it to Nice on Sunday without mishap.

Jorgenson came in second on the day, 21 seconds down, with Yates in third at 40 seconds.