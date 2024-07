Rocky Flintoff continues fine form with century for England Under-19s

Rocky Flintoff continued his eye-catching summer with a century for England Under-19s on day three of their second unofficial Test against their Sri Lanka counterparts.

The 16-year-old, son of former England all-rounder Andrew, converted his overnight 82 into three figures off 176 balls before being dismissed five deliveries later for 106.

Flintoff’s innings came after England captain Hamza Shaikh had made 107 while Jaydn Denly, nephew of former England batter Joe, struck 91 from just 120 deliveries at the top of the order.

England were all out for 477 and a first-innings lead of 324 just before lunch after Sri Lanka were skittled for 153 in a series which is level after a draw in the first Test at Wormsley.

Archie Vaughan, son of ex-England captain Michael, and Farhan Ahmed, brother of England international Rehan, are also playing for the Under-19s at Cheltenham this week.

Flintoff signed his first professional contract at Lancashire last month, having made a ton for the second team, while he also hit a match-winning 106 to help England Under-19s beat a Young Lions Invitational XI at Loughborough.