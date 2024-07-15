Wolves to submit complaint to UEFA over alleged racist remark during Como clash

Wolves say they will be submitting a formal complaint to UEFA over an alleged racist remark during their pre-season match against Como 1907 on Monday.

South Korea striker Hee Chan Hwang reported the incident midway through the second half, prompting a furious reaction from team-mates and the dismissal of Wolves winger Daniel Podence for throwing a punch.

Hwang rejected the opportunity to immediately abandon the match and Wolves boss Gary O’Neil stressed the player would have the club’s full support.

O’Neil told Wolves’ official website: “Channy heard a racist remark which is really disappointing.

“I spoke to Channy about it, checked whether he wanted to take the team off or come off himself, but he was keen the team carried on and got the work they needed.

“He’s really disappointed, of course, and understandably.

“I’m proud of the fact that he wanted to carry on and put his team first in a difficult moment for him.

“It’s really disappointing that it happened, that we have to talk about it and that it impacted the game – not ideal and things like that shouldn’t be around.

“Channy will be OK, he’ll get our full support and we’ll pick him up in the morning and make sure he’s OK.”