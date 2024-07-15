CONMEBOL blames stadium officials in Miami for Copa America final chaos

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has blamed stadium officials in Miami for the crowd chaos that forced the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia to be delayed by more than an hour on Sunday.

The governing body said the scenes that followed an attempt by thousands of ticketless fans to enter the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, were a consequence of local officials failing to heed proven procedures.

A statement read: “As is known, in the final played in Miami, fans without tickets went to the vicinity of the stadium, which delayed the normal access of the people who did have them, which slowed down entry and led to the closure of doors.

“Given this situation, CONMEBOL was subject to the decisions made by the Hard Rock Stadium authorities, in accordance with the contractual responsibilities established for the security operation.

“In addition to the provisions determined in said contract, CONMEBOL recommended to said authorities the procedures tested in events of this magnitude, which were NOT taken into account.

“We regret that the acts of violence caused by malicious people have tarnished a final that was ready to be a great sporting celebration.”

Kick-off to the match, which Argentina ultimately won 1-0, was initially pushed back by half an hour before a further 15-minute delay. It finally kicked off more an hour and 15 minutes later.

A statement issued on X, formerly Twitter, by stadium staff on Sunday read: “Thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk.”

The statement added that gates had been shut “to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe”.