Wimbledon day 14: King Carlos reigns again and Hewett completes Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz was crowned the King of Wimbledon for a second consecutive year after a one-sided men’s final against Novak Djokovic.

Day 14 of the Championships provided a repeat of the 2023 showpiece, but there would be no dramatic five-setter on this occasion with Alcaraz claiming a comprehensive 6-2 6-2 7-6 (4) victory on Centre Court.

Alcaraz was in control for almost the whole two hours and 27 minutes on court aside from when he squandered three championship points at 5-4, which gave Djokovic his only break of the match.

It only delayed the inevitable with victory clinched by Alcaraz soon after as he became just the sixth male in the Open era to win the French Open and at Wimbledon in the same year.

There was also British delight on the final day of the tournament with Alfie Hewett finally able to claim wheelchair singles title success in SW19 and it was followed up with a sixth wheelchair doubles victory alongside compatriot Gordon Reid.

Post of the day

Picture of the day

The Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon and presented Carlos Alcaraz with the men’s singles trophy after his straight-sets victory over Novak Djokovic (John Walton/PA)

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Girls’ day out in Royal Box

The Princess of Wales was given a rapturous reception when she walked into the Royal Box ahead of the men’s final.

It was only Kate’s second public engagement since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March, but as patron of the All England Club she kept up her long tradition of attending Wimbledon and fulfilling her presentation duties.

Dressed in purple, Kate was joined by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister Pippa Matthews on a girls’ day out in SW19.

Kate had met former US Open winner Emma Raducanu and her British compatriots Sonay Kartal and Lily Miyazaki upon her arrival on day 14 of the Championships before she concluded a busy day with the men’s trophy presentation to back-to-back Wimbledon champion Alcaraz.