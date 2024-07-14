Wimbledon day 14: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face off again

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on seven-time winner Novak Djokovic in a mouthwatering rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final.

Spaniard Alcaraz dethroned Djokovic 12 months ago to deny Djokovic a record-equalling eighth singles title at the All England Club.

This time Djokovic can equal Roger Federer’s SW19 mark and surpass Margaret Court’s tally of 24 grand slam singles titles with victory on Centre Court.

Elsewhere, Alfie Hewett will aim to complete the career Grand Slam by winning on home soil and Britain also have interest in the girls’ doubles final.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day 14 at Wimbledon.

Now for the sequel

Carlos Alcaraz won a scintillating final 12 months ago (Adam Davy/PA)

Alcaraz’s success last year was a memorable Wimbledon final, with the young pretender toppling the long-reigning champion in five thrilling sets.

The 21-year-old is now looking to match a feat only Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg and Rod Laver have done in the men’s Open era by winning the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year.

“I try not to think about that I’m the defending champion,” Alcaraz said.

“I just go into every match thinking that obviously I have chances to lose. Every match, it’s a war. The opponent, they are going to put his best tennis to beat you.

“I am thinking that I have to play my best tennis if I want to keep going.”

Djokovic chases history

(PA Graphics)

Defeat last year ultimately cost Djokovic his first calendar Grand Slam and his form this time around is not what it was then.

The 37-year-old had not even reached a final in 2024 but he ended that streak just 37 days after having knee surgery.

“This year hasn’t been that successful for me. It’s probably the weakest results the first six months I’ve had in many years,” he added.

“At Wimbledon, historically, there have been seasons where I wasn’t maybe playing at a desired level but then I would win a Wimbledon title and then things would change.

“Wimbledon just extracts the best of me and motivates me to really always show up and perform the best I can.

“Of course, I’m aware of what’s on the line. Any grand slam that I play, there’s always history now on the line. I will try to use that as a fuel to play my best tennis.”

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett is through to a third successive Wimbledon final (John Walton/PA)

Alfie Hewett has won eight grand slam singles titles but the one missing from his collection is Wimbledon.

Twice before he has lost in the final, but this time he will be the highest seed after his opponent Martin De La Puente stunned defending champion Tokito Oda in the semi-finals.

Hewett will also contest the wheelchair men’s doubles alongside Gordon Reid, with the pair on course for another calendar Grand Slam after winning in Australia and at Roland Garros.

Britain’s juniors could also lift silverware on Sunday, with seventh seeds Mingge Xu and Mika Stojsavljevic in the girls’ doubles final against American second seeds Tyra Caterina Grant and Iva Jovic.

Order of play

Centre Court from 2pm:

Carlos Alcaraz (3) v Novak Djokovic (2)

Santiago Gonzalez/Giuliana Olmos v Jan Zielinski/Hsieh Su-wei (7) (mixed doubles final)

Court One from 11am:

Alfie Hewett (2) v Martin De La Puente (4) (men’s wheelchair singles final)

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (2) v Mees Rottgering (boys’ singles final)

Renata Jamrichova (1) v Emerson Jones (3) (girls’ singles final)

Weather

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. with highs of 22, according to the Met Office.