How England’s players rated during Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain

England once again fell agonisingly short in their quest to land a major men’s trophy for the first time in 58 years as they slipped to defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Cole Palmer came off the bench to level things up at Berlin’s Olympiastadion but Gareth Southgate’s side have now lost back to back European Championship finals following the 2-1 defeat.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how Southgate’s players fared.

Jordan Pickford made two good saves to deny Lamine Yamal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jordan Pickford: Beaten twice in the second half but made two good saves from Lamine Yamal – although his distribution let England down at times as they looked to relieve pressure. 6 (out of 10)

Kyle Walker: Dealt well with the threat of Nico Williams for much of the contest but allowed the winger far too much space for the opening goal just a minute after the restart. 6

John Stones: A giant at the back for England but also played Mikel Oyarzabal onside as Spain hit a late winner. 6

Marc Guehi: A strong campaign from the Crystal Palace man, who saw a last-minute header cleared off the line as England failed to find another late goal. 7

England’s Marc Guehi (right) has a late header towards the Spain goal that was cleared off the line by Dani Olmo. (Nick Potts/PA)

Bukayo Saka: Had the better of his battle with Marc Cucurella and was heavily involved in Cole Palmer’s goal but largely a quiet night. 6

Declan Rice: Had said he would “run through a brick wall” to help England win the Euros but struggled against a Spanish midfield that keeps the ball so well. 5

Kobbie Mainoo: Unfazed by such an occasion and showed composure on the ball but sacrificed as England went in search of an equaliser. 6

Luke Shaw: Had the unenviable task of making his first start since February to come in and defend the left-side against 17-year-old Yamal but stuck to his task before tiring late on. 7

Jude Bellingham: Could not take hold of the final in the way he would have liked despite being instrumental in the England equaliser. 6

Phil Foden: Another evening where the Manchester City man could not quite replicate his club form for his country and was largely on the periphery. 5

Harry Kane: Could not provide an outlet when England looked to get out of their own half with another ineffectual performance. Still won a share of the golden boot, however. 4

England’s Harry Kane (left) is replaced by substitute Ollie Watkins just after the hour-mark of the Euro 2024 final. (Nick Potts/PA)

Substitutes

Ollie Watkins (for Kane, 61): Injected a fresh impetus into the England attack but could not recreate his late heroics from the semi-final against the Netherlands. 6

Cole Palmer (for Mainoo, 70): Has been a revelation off the bench for England in these finals and his fine finish got them back on terms for a spell. 8