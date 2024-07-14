Chris Woakes eyeing leading Ashes role as he takes up James Anderson mantle

Chris Woakes has opened up the possibility of leading the attack in one last Ashes tour as he prepares to take James Anderson’s mantle as England’s senior bowler.

As the dust begins to settle on a long goodbye for the country’s record wicket-taker, Woakes is eyeing his milestone 50th cap in next week’s second Test against the West Indies.

Since his debut in 2013, Woakes has often played second fiddle to the wicket-taking juggernaut that was the Anderson-Stuart Broad double act, but now he has been trusted to oversee the transition to a new era.

Chris Woakes (left) is taking over from James Anderson (right) as leader of the attack (Adam Davy/PA)

The question is how long that role extends. The disparity between Woakes’ statistics at home and on the road are well known – he averages 22.04 in English conditions compared to 51.88 overseas – and it had long been assumed that the next tour of Australia in the winter of 2025 would be a bridge too far for the 35-year-old.

Part of the reason for Anderson’s enforced departure was Ben Stokes’ motivation to rebuild a bowling group that could go Down Under and win but, as Woakes begins work as England’s most experienced bowler, he is not putting limits on how long – or how far – the job will take him.

“I think I just don’t rule anything out nowadays,” he said.

“It would be hard for me to just stand here and say I’ll be the opening bowler in the Ashes because obviously my away record isn’t as good as at home.

“But at the same time, I’ve looked at Stuart and Jimmy evolve as they’ve got older and I still hope that I can potentially do the same.

“Seeing Jimmy last week, although it’s lasted for a long time for him, it doesn’t last forever. You have to try and enjoy every moment that you’re a part of this team and lucky enough to put on the three lions.

“Throughout my England career I’ve always looked at the very next event, the very next game, the very next series and trying to be in the best shape possible for that.

“Every time I go out there I’ll try and give 100 per cent and try and do my role as well as I can for the team.”

Anderson will be on hand as a fast bowling mentor over the coming weeks – and maybe in a more permanent position after that – as the 41-year-old continues to play a role for the team.

He may be dispensing wisdom from the dressing room rather than the field but for the likes of Gus Atkinson, who took a remarkable 12-wicket haul on debut at Lord’s, and the uncapped Dillon Pennington who hopes to get the nod this week, he should be a priceless asset.

And nobody appreciates that better than Woakes.

“I feel very fortunate to have bowled with England’s best ever. The lessons and little nuggets that I’ve learned from him across the years has certainly made me a better player,” he said.

“I think he’ll be very good in that new role as well, not just for the summer but hopefully moving forwards. He’s always been there at mid-off giving little words of advice.

“He assesses conditions and pitches better than anyone I’ve seen. The way he talks about what deliveries are working on the surface so early on is just incredible, really. He is the best at doing that.”