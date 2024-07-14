Andy Farrell: Ireland’s first-half display in South Africa ‘as good as it gets’

Andy Farrell believes Ireland’s “outstanding” first-half performance against South Africa in Durban is “as good as it gets” after celebrating his 50th match as head coach with a famous 25-24 victory.

The Six Nations champions flew out of the blocks on Saturday evening at Kings Park Stadium and led 16-6 at the break thanks to a ferocious display which subdued the Springboks.

Yet Ireland were forced to weather a second-half storm against the world champions before Ciaran Frawley landed two late drop goals, including one with the final kick, to deservedly snatch a 1-1 series draw.

Farrell saluted the “guts” of replacement fly-half Frawley and the rest of his team as he heads into the summer break buoyed by one of the finest wins of his career.

“As far as drama and the pressure we put on ourselves to perform, it’s right up there because they’re a wonderful team, a magnificent team,” Farrell, whose side were beaten 27-20 a week earlier in Pretoria, said of the victory, according to the Irish Independent.

“It was the sublime to the ridiculous, wasn’t it?

“It was a complete role reversal of last week. First-half performance not too great last week; this week, I thought it was outstanding, as good as it gets.

“Second half last week was good; this week we’ve made enough mistakes to lose three games in that second half.

“But you just know when you’re hanging in there that there’s always going to be a chance with this team because of the guts, the bravery they’ve got and they showed that in spades.

“The character we showed, that’s what sport’s about really.”

Conor Murray’s 14th-minute try helped Ireland establish a fully-merited 10-point half-time advantage.

But Frawley, who agonisingly missed a crucial drop goal attempt when Leinster lost the Investec Champions Cup final to Toulouse in May, produced a memorable match-winning cameo to add to 14 points from Jack Crowley.

“He had the guts in the first place to do the first drop goal and I thought it was immense how he had the courage to take it early, so fair play to him,” Farrell said of Frawley.

The absorbing two-match series took place amid ongoing debate about which of the sides is international rugby’s best.

South Africa recovered from a pool-stage defeat to Ireland at last year’s World Cup in France to retain their crown and move top of the Test rankings.

Farrell, who will oversee autumn appointments with New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia before temporarily departing his role to take charge of next year’s British and Irish Lions tour against the Wallabies, has little interest in the discussion.

“I actually don’t care,” he said. “Two good sides, you wouldn’t want to separate them.

“You can add three or four more countries into that. I actually think world rugby’s in a good spot, because of that competition.”

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus accepted Ireland were worthy winners.

“We can sit here with a sad face and think of excuses but the best team won on the day,” he said.

“We’re really disappointed and the fans will be disappointed.

“But this was like the past four games we have played against them – all the margins have been less than one score.”