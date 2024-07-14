Alan Shearer says England showed Spain ‘too much respect’ in Euro final

Alan Shearer felt England had shown Spain “too much respect” as Mikel Oyarzabal’s late winner secured a Euro 2024 triumph in Berlin.

Cole Palmer came off the bench to cancel out Nico Williams’ second-half opener, but Oyarzabal struck in the 86th minute and England could not find an equaliser despite late chances for Declan Rice and Marc Guehi.

Speaking on the BBC, former England captain Shearer said: “I felt we just stood off them, showed them too much respect. We didn’t have enough energy.

Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates what proved to be the match-winning goal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“But having said that, it is really difficult when you go up against good players who are good under pressure and punish you when you make mistakes, that is exactly what happened.

“(Spain) were the better team. Seven out of seven (wins), the best team in the tournament by a mile.”

Rio Ferdinand also praised Spain but regretted that, not for the first time, England had needed to go behind to Williams’ strike just a couple of minutes into the second half before finding a response.

“We played with a low block and never really threatened from a low block with any runners or directness playing forward with pace until we went behind,” he said.

“When the game was in the balance, we were always a team held back on a leash. That is the disappointing thing with the quality players we have in this squad.

England’s Harry Kane commiserates with Jude Bellingham following England’s defeat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Until we go a goal down, wake up and go on the front, start pressing high, we make teams look nervy, but it seems we have to wait until we go a goal behind to be able to do that.”

Chris Sutton, capped once by England, said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I don’t think anyone could argue that Spain didn’t deserve it.

“They were the dominant team, they have been the outstanding team in the tournament. It’s Spain’s deserved title.”

Former England right-back Gary Neville rued another missed opportunity for England after a second consecutive defeat in the final of the Euros.

Speaking on ITV, the ex-Manchester United right-back said: “(Spain) were the best team in the tournament, they were the best team tonight but it’s incredibly tough and painful for England, us and the fans.

It was a second consecutive Euros final defeat for England boss Gareth Southgate (Nick Potts/PA)

“It feels like a never-ending story where we just can’t get over the line. We didn’t deserve to get over the line tonight, and through the tournament because we didn’t play as well as we could do.

“But this feels like one time too many for us, I have to say. It just feels like how long can this go on?”

Speculation will now turn to the future of Southgate, who took England to the final of Euro 2020 three years ago but suffered a similar fate against Italy. The 53-year-old is out of contract with England at the end of the year.

Shearer said on BBC One: “I suspect he might say ‘over to someone else’. I suspect it will be Southgate’s last game.

“The reality is he got us to a final three years ago (at Euro 2020) and got us to a final here, and hasn’t won. That will hurt him and maybe he will think it’s time for someone else.”