No looking back for young England star Kobbie Mainoo until ‘the job is finished’

England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo admits he will not be happy to look back on his “crazy” first tournament experience “until the job is finished”.

The 19-year-old only made his senior international debut in March after a breakthrough campaign at Manchester United and after two substitute appearances in the group stage he has started the last three matches, becoming the youngest England player to start a major semi-final.

A year and a day ago Mainoo was playing in United’s pre-season friendly against Leeds in Oslo but 12 months on he will do battle with Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

“We’ve come so far but this is the biggest hurdle yet,” he told Lions’ Den.

“It’s been good to play my part when called upon. To represent my country and to be in the final of the Euros is crazy.

“I can’t look back on it too fondly until the job is finished and we have lifted the trophy.”

England have made the semi-finals or better in three of manager Gareth Southgate’s time in charge but Phil Foden admits that does not necessarily make things easier.

Phil Foden knows the players cannot allow the emotion of playing in the Euro 2024 final affect them (Adam Davy/PA)

The Manchester City midfielder has plenty of big-game experience for club – as a Champions League winner under Pep Guardiola – and country but he knows the players cannot think about the occasion.

“I think it’s important not to let the emotions get the better of you. You have to stay relaxed, focus on the details and play our game.”