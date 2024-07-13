Declan Rice ready to ‘run through a brick wall’ as England seek Euro 2024 glory

Declan Rice insisted he was ready to “run through a brick wall” to set England on course for Euro 2024 glory.

The Arsenal midfielder has played every minute of England’s campaign in Germany so far and will be a key factor in deciding the outcome of Sunday’s final against Spain.

Coming up against the likes of Pedri, Dani Olmo and Rodri, Rice will need to be at the top of his game alongside teenage midfield partner Kobbie Mainoo.

Rice has covered more distance than any other player throughout the tournament and no one has recovered the ball more than the £105million man.

Now he is ready to bring that same attitude to Berlin’s Olympiastadion as Gareth Southgate’s side aim for a first major men’s trophy in 58 years.

“The first couple of games, I was feeling more tired than I am now. As the adrenaline kicked in more, as the games ramp up, it gives you that extra bit of energy, extra bit of fire,” said Rice.

“I think now. especially on Sunday, all of us will run through a brick wall to do anything to win this game – whether that’s in 90 or 120 (minutes) – we’ll give absolutely everything and that’s all we can ask for.”

It is not just the effort and desire, though, which Rice believes can see England over the line as he praised the way Southgate’s side now operate in possession.

“I never feel like we get that love and that credit about how well we actually keep the ball,” he said.

“We have been doing that really well of late, even against Switzerland, we kept the ball really well in the final third.

“Against Spain, it is going to be needed. We’re going to need to take touches, take the sting out of the game because Spain – if you look over the years – are the kings of killing football matches and passing the ball so we need to use all our experience and everything we’ve got to try and control.”

Rice has been working under Mikel Arteta since last summer following his club-record move from West Ham.

He revealed he had spoken to the Spaniard during the tournament and that Arteta’s loyalties could be split come Sunday evening.

“I’ve spoken to Mikel. He’s been great,” added Rice.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (pictured) has been in touch with Declan Rice during the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We had a phone call the other day. We were speaking for about 10 minutes. That was good. It was nice to speak to him, I haven’t spoken to him since the end of the season.

“Then he texted me the other night saying ‘Vamos’ when we got to the final. I’m sure he’s going to be split obviously because he’s Spanish but also he’s got boys in the squad who are English.

“It’s a tough one for him but he did wish me all the best so I was happy with that.”

England are aiming to break a near-six decade wait for a men’s trophy, having come agonisingly close at Euro 2020 only to lose the final on penalties to Italy.

“In terms of Euro 2020, it hurt. It still hurts to this day,” said Rice.

England’s Declan Rice walked off dejected as he was substituted during the Euro 2020 final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Seeing Italy walk up to our home stadium and lift that trophy is something that lives with you as a football player.

“But the beauty of football is you get chances to create new memories. We have that chance now on Sunday. We know it’s going to be tough.

“Whatever formation Gareth chooses to go with in this final, I think we’re all really confident that we can improve on the last final and show that we have learned what’s needed to win a final.”