Barbora Krejcikova follows in mentor Jana Novotna’s footsteps with Wimbledon win

Twenty years after a letter to Jana Novotna changed her life, an emotional Barbora Krejcikova emulated her much-missed mentor by becoming Wimbledon champion.

Krejcikova kept the Venus Rosewater Dish in Czech hands following Marketa Vondrousova’s surprise triumph last year by claiming a 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory over popular Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Novotna’s tears on the shoulder of the Duchess of Kent after she lost the 1993 final is one of Wimbledon’s most famous images, with the Czech eventually winning the title five years later.

Novotna took a teenage Krejcikova under her wing but died of cancer in 2017 aged 49 before she could see her protege flourish in the professional game.

Krejcikova is from Novotna’s home town of Brno and, unsure where her career was heading as an 18-year-old, she went to the former Wimbledon champion’s house and gave her a letter asking for advice.

“Knocking on her door changed my life,” said Krejcikova after being handed the trophy.

“When I finished juniors I didn’t know whether to continue or go the way of education. Jana was the one who told me I had the potential to go pro.

Barbora Krejcikova celebrates her victory (John Walton/PA)

“Before she passed away she told me to go and win a slam. I did in Paris in 2021 and it was an unbelievable moment for me. I never believed I would win the same trophy as Jana did in 1998.”

Krejcikova, who revealed she talks to her mentor in her dreams, sobbed when she was shown her name on the honours board along with Novotna’s.

“The only thing that was going through my head was that I miss Jana a lot,” she said. “It was just very, very emotional.

“I think she would be proud. I think she would be really excited that I’m on the same board as she is because Wimbledon was super special for her.”

Barbora Krejcikova celebrates with her supporters (Mike Egerton/PA)

Both Krejcikova and Paolini took their time to rise through the ranks in singles, with the Czech thought of as a doubles specialist prior to her surprise French Open victory in 2021.

It is only this season, meanwhile, that Paolini has emerged at the top level, reaching her first slam final at Roland Garros a month ago.

Wimbledon was guaranteed an eighth different champion in the women’s singles in the last eight years and it was Krejcikova, who defeated 2022 winner Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals, who made the better start.

The 28-year-old was playing in her 13th slam final across singles and doubles and had lost only one, so it was no surprise to see her thrive on the big occasion, finding the corners of the court and serving superbly.

Jana Novotna, left, is consoled by the Duchess of Kent in 1993 (Neil Munns/PA)

Paolini responded very well in the second set, to the delight of the crowd, and service games sped by in the decider until the Italian wobbled at 3-3, handing over the break with a double fault.

Krejcikova had her own struggles serving it out but saved two break points before making it over the line.

“I expected it’s going to be difficult to serve it out, but I believed that I can do it,” said the Czech, who described it as the best day of her life.

“The only thing I was telling myself was just try to make first serve and try to play your shot and just be brave. If it’s not going to work out, it’s going to be 5-5 and the match is not over.”

Jasmine Paolini looks disappointed (Mike Egerton/PA)

Paolini’s smiley demeanour and positive energy have earned her a huge number of fans this summer but she could not help but be disappointed having also lost to Iga Swiatek in Paris.

“It’s been a really good two weeks,” said the Italian, who had never won a singles match at Wimbledon before this year.

“I have to accept today and to try to work hard. I’m sure I’m going to do it, but today it’s tough to speak because I was close but not enough.

“Sometimes I’m a little bit scared to dream too much. If I keep this level, I think I can have the chance to do great things. Today I was dreaming to hold the trophy, but it didn’t go well.”

Krejcikova will return to the singles top 10 on Monday – with Paolini at a career-high of five – while she becomes the first woman representing the Czech Republic to win slam titles across different surfaces.