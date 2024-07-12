Winning World Matchplay would be ‘absolutely unbelievable’ for Luke Humphries

World champion Luke Humphries hopes to join an exclusive club by winning the World Matchplay in Blackpool over the next week.

Humphries claimed glory at Alexandra Palace in January and is aiming to become just the fourth man to win the World Championship and the Matchplay in the same year, with Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright previously achieving the feat.

It was his run to the semi-finals at the Winter Gardens last year which kickstarted his ascent to the top of the world and he is dreaming of even more this time around.

“It would be absolutely unbelievable. Winning the World Matchplay would be a dream for me,” said Humphries ahead of a first-round meeting with German debutant Ricardo Pietreczko.

“I want to achieve the Triple Crown in my career, so if I can tick off the World Matchplay this year, that just leaves the Premier League.

“I’m feeling relaxed. I know if I turn up and play my own game, then I stand a great chance of winning that title.”

Nathan Aspinall is hoping to defend the crown he won last year and is up against Luke Woodhouse in the first round.

He said: “Blackpool has always been a place where I’ve performed well.

“This is my local tournament, and every year I play at the World Matchplay the crowds are amazing.

“I’ve got special memories here, and obviously all my friends and family were there when I lifted the trophy last year. That moment will live with me until the day I die. It’s going to be difficult, but I believe I can win it again.”

Chris Dobey is hoping to add a second major title to his collection after winning the Masters in 2023.

He told the PA news agency: “I know I can do it, I proved it in the Masters then won the opening night of the Premier League a week later.

“I know I can do it, I know I’ve got the game and my game’s still there so it’s just a matter of time before there’s another win under the belt and hopefully it’s not too far away.

Chris Dobey wants to add a second major title to his collection (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I have done in the past. I’m sometimes my own biggest critic and I’ve just got to forget that now.

“I know that I’m playing well, I know if I lose it’s down to my missed opportunities. I just relax now and play. As long as I’m up there and enjoying it, that’s the main thing.”

The tie of the first round is the blockbusting clash between Luke Littler and Van Gerwen on Monday night.

Seventeen-year-old Littler, who won the Premier League title in May, is unseeded because of his lower ranking, having only burst onto the scene at Christmas.