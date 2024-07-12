Wimbledon day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic book another final clash

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will contest a second consecutive Wimbledon final after they won their respective last-four contests on Centre Court on Friday.

Alcaraz showed his star power after a slow start against Daniil Medvedev to win 6-7 (1) 6-3 6-4 6-4 before he was momentarily booed by spectators when he mentioned Sunday’s Euro 2024 final between England and his beloved Spain.

Hours later Djokovic completed his part with a straight-sets victory over Lorenzo Musetti, who graced his maiden grand slam semi-final with an array of eye-catching winners but lost 6-4 7-6 (2) 6-4 to the seven-time Wimbledon champion.

Elsewhere around the grounds on day 12 of the Championships, British wheelchair great Alfie Hewett progressed into the singles final before he booked a spot in the doubles final alongside compatriot Gordon Reid, who are now eyeing a second calendar Grand Slam after wins in Melbourne and Paris already in 2024.

Novak Djokovic once again pretended to play the violin in a celebration for his daughter Tara after a straight-sets win over Lorenzo Musetti on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A major shock occurred in the women’s doubles when three-time winner Hsieh Su-wei suffered her first loss in the event at Wimbledon in six years.

Chinese Taipei player Hsieh had won the 2019 and 2023 titles with Barbora Strycova, but was back with Elise Mertens, who she claimed success with in 2021, for these Championships.

The duo had navigated Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula on Wednesday, but lost in three sets to Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova in a Court One thriller, which marked Hsieh’s first defeat in SW19 since a third-round exit in 2018, having missed the 2022 edition while no tournament was held in 2020.