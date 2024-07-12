Wimbledon day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic bid to set up final repeat

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are both a win away from setting up a second successive Wimbledon final meeting.

Defending champion Alcaraz ended Djokovic’s run of four successive SW19 titles and, like last year, meets the dangerous Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

Djokovic faced Jannik Sinner in the last four 12 months ago and this time faces another Italian in surprise package Lorenzo Musetti.

So we meet again

Alcaraz and Medvedev are preparing for their third meeting at Wimbledon and second straight semi-final showdown.

The Spaniard produced a brilliant performance last year to win in straight sets on his way to a first Wimbledon title.

But Medvedev – who won the first SW19 clash in 2021 – got the upper hand when they met in the US Open semi-finals last September and Alcaraz knows he is in for a challenging afternoon.

The 21-year-old said: “He can reach every ball. He is like a wall. Every ball bounce back. I feel like I can hit an unbelievable shot, the ball is going to bounce back. It’s difficult to play thinking about that.”

Medvedev, looking to reach his first Wimbledon final, said: “It’s tough to play against him because you know whatever shot you hit, he can hit a winner from there. That’s pretty special because there are not many players like this.”

Djokovic eyes another final spot

Djokovic has overcome pre-tournament fitness doubts to be on the verge of a 10th Wimbledon final.

Standing in his way is 25th seed Musetti, who had won only two of his five matches at the All England Club before this year.

The 22-year-old produced a scintillating display to beat Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals – his second five-set match of the fortnight – and reach the last four at a grand slam for the first time.

Djokovic, playing in his record-equalling 13th Wimbledon semi-final, has breezed through the draw on his recovery from knee surgery, dropping just two sets and enjoying a walkover in the last eight after Alex De Minaur withdrew.

The pair met at the French Open earlier this year, with Djokovic winning in five sets in the early hours of the morning.

Musetti said: “The last match was really an intense match from both players and really stressful match. Against him you are probably more stressed because he’s probably the best player ever or one of the best players ever.

“You walk on court with a different mentality. I think if I play in a certain way, I could have my shot in the next round.”

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett will have to overcome a shoulder issue if he is to finally complete the Grand Slam.

The 26-year-old needed a medical timeout due to his shoulder as he beat France’s Stephane Houdet 6-1 6-4 on Thursday to reach the semi-finals, where he will face 2019 champion Gustavo Fernandez.

Hewett has won eight grand slam singles championships but never the Wimbledon title and has lost in the final the last two years. He will also team up with fellow Briton Gordon Reid in the men’s wheelchair doubles on Friday, while Andy Lapthorne will look to reach the quad wheelchair singles final.

