Will Greenwood: Marcus Smith can tweak his game to be England’s best fly-half

Marcus Smith is cementing his position as England’s premier fly-half by developing a more rounded game, according to Will Greenwood.

Smith has retained the number 10 jersey for Saturday’s second Test against New Zealand at Eden Park after a bright attacking display in Dunedin that was blurred by misfiring from the kicking-tee.

For the 25-year-old’s critics, failing to land two routine penalties and a conversion in a one-point defeat was evidence of frailty at the highest level, but 2003 World Cup winner Greenwood sees a player who is becoming smarter in his approach.

“Remove goalkicking and I thought the first Test was Marcus’ best performance in an England jersey. You’d want to be a centre playing with a fly-half who stands that flat,” said Greenwood, speaking on behalf of NOW.

“He’s a fabulous player and it looks like he’s grabbing it with both hands. He stood way flatter and played with less foot speed. He wanted to be king of the assist as opposed to being the running back. He went into quarterback mode.

“Your fly-half needs to be more give-take, give-take, and when it’s open for him, have a shot and show he can score as well. They’re a conduit for a team having flow and rhythm and occasionally they’ll pop over for a five-pointer.

“He is learning to tweak his game and it will be interesting to see when he goes back to Harlequins if he plays a little more like he does for England.

“Players are trying to redefine their position all the time, but you’re pushing a boulder up a hill if you’re trying to be a running fly-half the whole time.

Fin Smith provides fly-half cover on the bench for England (Adam Davy/PA)

“Fly-halves are also picked to kick goals because you are your numbers. Marcus is living that because the stats scream out at you.

“He’d like to kick this weekend to put the first Test to bed and I’m backing him to kick his next four goals.”

Toppling New Zealand at their Auckland stronghold is the toughest assignment in world rugby given their last defeat at the ground was in 1994 when the sport was still amateur.

But Greenwood, who won 55 England caps from 1997-2004, insists Steve Borthwick’s tourists are a live threat as they look to end the season by recording only the nation’s third victory on Kiwi soil.

The All Blacks – pictured here performing the haka at last autumn’s World Cup final – are favourites entering the second Test (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Even though New Zealand’s record at Eden Park is extraordinary, teams now have sports psychologists so they’re much more comfortable going to these places,” he said.

“These records are getting much harder to defend because visiting teams are so much more professional now.

“New Zealand are absolutely favourites, but England do not work into this as lambs to the slaughter.

“The best rugby team will win on Saturday and New Zealand have such a good record there because they’re such a good team.”

:: Stream the second New Zealand vs England summer rugby international live on Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership