Trent Alexander-Arnold: England cannot have doubts heading into Euro 2024 final

Trent Alexander-Arnold feels it would be a “crime” if England allowed any doubts to creep in as they prepare for Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Gareth Southgate’s squad beat the Netherlands in a dramatic semi-final on Wednesday night with a late goal from Ollie Watkins to book a trip to Berlin.

It is the first time an English men’s team has reached a major final overseas – and a second successive European Championship showpiece for a side who lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley three years ago.

Spain, though, will present the toughest challenge yet for England at the tournament – but it is one which Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold insists must be met with complete focus.

England manager Gareth Southgate must lift his squad for one last time at Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)

“Our mentality cannot change,” Alexander-Arnold, who scored the decisive penalty in the quarter-final shoot-out win over Switzerland after coming on as a substitute, said on Lions’ Den.

“You have got to be ruthless in every single game you play, in training, in and around the place.

“To get this far you have to be elite in every department, which we have been. We have found our rhythm now within the team on the pitch in the games at a good time as well.

“As the saying goes, it is not how you start, it is how you finish. We are finishing this tournament well and hopefully we go out even better on Sunday.

“To even have any doubts going into a final is a crime in my opinion.

“No matter what journey you have, who you play or whatever people say, to reach the final of this competition is an outstanding achievement – to go and win it would be even better.

“Our mindset is we go and we play to win. It is a one-off game, finals always come down to who wants to win it more, who is willing to do that little bit extra. We believe that we can win. You have got to have that belief.

“We know it will be a very, very tough test, arguably (against) the best team in the competition in the way that they played, but you don’t just get to a final by luck – you get there through grinding through games, winning games.

“And the way that we have done that also gives us a feeling of an advantage of having gone through those tough times, those little bit of setbacks, the doubts.

“Knowing that when you do a goal behind, that you are able to then go on and win the game – which has happened in all three knockout games so far – gives us that belief that no matter what happens within the game, we are ready for it and we can overcome it, that we can come out and we will keep moving forward.

“Whatever Spain have to throw at us, we believe we will be able to cope with it as best as we can and hopefully we have got more going at the other end (of the pitch) to win the game.”

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, meanwhile, is one of several players in the 26-man squad who have so far provided just a supporting role.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is yet to feature at the tournament (Adam Davy/PA)

The Arsenal player, though, feels everyone is pulling for the collective good.

“There are a handful of the squad who won’t be on the pitch (in matches),” said Ramsdale.

“In training we have been preparing as if it is our last day, as if it is our final, to allow the lads who are playing to succeed.

“This is my third tournament now (with England) and I know how hard is every day training to be on it, to be ready.

“Then obviously if I am called upon I am, if not then I have got that winner’s medal around my neck on Sunday and I know I have played a part – and no one can ever take that away from the boys who haven’t kicked a football.”