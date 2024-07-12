Ollie Watkins fired up to repeat game-changing impact in Euro 2024 final

Semi-final hero Ollie Watkins says he has the fire in his belly to be England’s game-changer once again in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

The 28-year-old wrote his name in the history books on Wednesday after coming off the bench against the Netherlands with nine minutes of regulation time remaining.

Gareth Southgate’s decision to replace England captain Harry Kane, whose penalty cancelled out Xavi Simons’ opener in Dortmund, with Watkins proved inspired.

Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer, right, were England’s super-subs against the Netherlands (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fellow introduction Cole Palmer slipped in the Aston Villa sharpshooter to seal a late 2-1 victory and the striker is now ready to make a similar impact off the bench in Sunday’s Olympiastadion final.

“It’s been an unbelievable feeling, to be honest,” Watkins said. “I was taken back by the goal but also I wasn’t shocked that I did that, really, because I have full belief in myself.

“I knew when I was going onto the pitch I was going to score. I manifested it, I had worked very hard to get to that point, so it’s been an amazing feeling but I’m not shocked.”

Asked if it gives him more belief that he can have a similar impact in the final, Watkins said: “Yeah, definitely. I’ve got that fire in my belly, I’m ready whenever called upon.

“Hopefully I get the call to come onto the pitch again and then hopefully I can produce.”

Watkins rose to the occasion on just his second appearance of the tournament, having only previously featured as a substitute against Denmark in the group stage.

Ollie Watkins, centre, celebrates his crucial goal with Dean Henderson and the England substitutes (Nick Potts/PA)

The striker is among a number of players in England’s 26-man squad that have had to channel their frustrations over game-time and made sure to celebrate his winner with the subs.

“Dean Henderson said it was the best moment of his career and he didn’t even score the goal, which was nice,” Watkins said of the back-up goalkeeper.

“We’ve been working so hard day in, day out. A lot of people don’t see that.

“Across the season we’re here on merit because everyone has had a good season with their clubs. We’re regular starters, the players who haven’t played, so it definitely is hard to adapt.

“The boys that haven’t even played a minute have had such a big part to play, pushing the starters every day in training and being true professionals. Everyone’s together and I think it has brought the group so much closer.”

That is complemented by skill and resilience, helping them overcome a bumpy start to reach a second straight European Championship final.

It is just the third men’s final in English football history and favourites Spain stand in their way in the German capital.

Watkins plays under a Spanish manager at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Asked if Unai Emery, the Spanish boss of Aston Villa, had been in touch ahead of Sunday’s clash, he said: “Text messages, no I haven’t. I don’t even actually have the boss’ number, to be honest!

“But I have had quite a few text messages, but I think I was going to after the other night.”

Watkins has enjoyed quite some rise to the continent’s top stage having started his career at Exeter and played on loan at Weston-super-Mare as recently as 2015.

The striker’s journey to the Euro 2024 final could not contrast much more starkly than with Spain sensation Lamine Yamal, who scored a magnificent goal in the semi-final win against France and turns 17 on Saturday.

Lamine Yamal has lit up Spain’s run to the final (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Asked what he was doing on his 17th birthday, Watkins said: “I definitely wasn’t preparing for a final, I can tell you that.

“He’s an unbelievable talent. Everyone has seen what he can do, a generational talent.

“It’s not often you are scoring goals against France in the top corner in the semi-finals of the Euros at 16, so obviously he’s got the world at his feet. He’s miles ahead of me when I was 16 or 17!”