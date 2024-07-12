James Anderson retains a thirst for Test cricket on the day he says goodbye

James Anderson brought down the curtain on his history-making England career, paying tribute to Test cricket as “the perfect game” and toasting his farewell with a well-earned pint of Guinness.

The most prolific seamer ever to play the game waved goodbye for the last time at Lord’s, making West Indies wicketkeeper Josh Da Silva the 704th and final victim at the same ground that he started his story in 2003.

As hundreds of fans gathered to pay tribute to their departing hero in front of the famous old pavilion, the 41-year-old poured out a glass of the black stuff and downed it in a matter of seconds before raising it to the crowd in celebration.

It is impossible to see any other fast bowler coming close to Anderson’s record haul, painstakingly compiled over the course of 21 years and 188 caps, particularly given the increasing dominance of the T20 franchise world.

Few have given more to the five-day format than the Lancastrian and even fewer have earned the kind of reverential farewell he was afforded, ushered on to the field with a guard of honour by team-mates and opponents and honoured with an extended standing ovation as he exited the stage.

“I’m still trying to hold them (tears) back now. It’s been quite emotional…the reaction from the crowd was pretty special,” he said after England wrapped up victory by an innings and 114 runs on the third morning.

“I’m really proud because playing for 20-odd years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler, and I’m just happy that I’ve made it this far.

“It’s a really special sport. No other sport creates this sort of atmosphere, these sorts of friendships.

“It’s been a while since I played white-ball cricket but I feel like Test cricket is the perfect game. You go on a rollercoaster through the match and the satisfaction you get after a win whether it’s three, four, five days, there’s no better feeling than that.

England James Anderson celebrates his final Test wicket (Steven Paston/PA)

“There’s no amount of luck that will help you win a Test match.

“Part of me is a little bit jealous that these lads get to experience that for the next few years.

“We’ve got a young team with lots of incredible talent and the advice I pass on to them is just enjoy every moment because it’s a great ride.”