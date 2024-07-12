From Noah Lyles to Antoine Dupont – seven superstars to watch at Paris Olympics

Home heroes and returning superstars head a galaxy of global athletes who will converge on the Paris Olympics.

Here the PA news agency picks out seven who are likely to hit the biggest headlines.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles has staged an extraordinary comeback since Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arguably Biles’ bravest medal of her career was the beam bronze she claimed in Tokyo just days after withdrawing from multiple other finals due to mental health concerns. The gymnastics superstar subsequently bounced back by winning her sixth world all-around title last summer and she will return to the Olympic arena on the back of a dazzling performance at the US Olympic trials, suggesting more history will soon be heading her way.

Antoine Dupont

Antoine Dupont neglected this year’s Six Nations to focus on the Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)

The talismanic Toulouse scrum-half and France captain caused a sensation when he opted to withdraw from this year’s Six Nations in order to fully commit to representing his country in the men’s rugby sevens at the Olympics. But the early signs are that Dupont’s big choice has paid off, after France emerged as contenders by winning the Sevens Series Grand Final – which included double Olympic champions Fiji – in Madrid in June.

Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles is targeting a sprint double in Paris (Jane Barlow/PA)

American track sensation Lyles is being touted as potentially the most dominant male sprinter since Usain Bolt as he targets double individual gold in the 100m and 200m. The 26-year-old Floridian proved it could be done when he did the double at last year’s World Championships and current form guides suggest he is a shoo-in over the slightly longer distance. His 100m battle with Jamaican champion Kishane Thompson may dictate the extent of his greatness.

Teddy Riner

Teddy Riner is a superstar of the French judo squad (Nick Potts/PA)

France will hold its breath when French judo heavyweight Riner takes to the mat in search of a third Olympic gold medal. The hugely popular 35-year-old made up for his disappointment of having to settle for individual bronze in Tokyo by snaring gold in the mixed team event. And having won his 11th individual world title in Doha last year, the man known as ‘Big Teddy’ looks in shape to pull off what would be one of if not the most popular host nation triumph.

Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky is out on her own in the women’s 800m (Adam Davy/PA)

Seven-times Olympic champion Ledecky has been out on her own in the women’s 800m freestyle since 2012 and there appears little chance of her rivals muscling in on an event she has made her own. Although she did lost her decade-long unbeaten record in the event to Canada’s Summer McIntosh in California earlier this year, the 27-year-old has rebounded to record a time just half a second short of her third straight gold in Tokyo three years ago.

Li Wenwen

China’s Li Wenwen is all but unbeaten in the women’s heavyweight division (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arguably the most nailed-on gold medallist of all at the Paris Olympics is not Biles or Lyles or Ledecky, but China’s 24-year-old weightlifting star. Li won heavyweight gold in Tokyo with a massive 37kg advantage over silver medallist Emily Campbell, and rebounded from an elbow injury to win this year’s World Cup in Thailand by a similar, colossal margin. Ominously she warns: “I still have room for improvement”.

Novak Djokovic

Olympic success has eluded Novak Djokovic (John Walton/PA)

He may boast more grand slam titles than anyone else, but Djokovic has not had a lot of luck at the Olympics. The Serbian boasts a solitary bronze medal from 2008, having twice lost in subsequent semi-finals and also suffered a first-round defeat to Juan Martin Del Potro in Rio in 2016. Having swept the board of almost every other title in the game, Djokovic will be doubly determined to break his golden duck in Paris.