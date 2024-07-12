Euro 2024 day 29: Countdown begins ahead of England’s final showdown with Spain

The countdown has begun to Sunday’s Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what both teams have been doing ahead of their meeting in Berlin.

One final push

Time is ticking down to England’s date with destiny (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Southgate says England are in a “different moment” to when they lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy.

England’s 2-1 victory against the Netherlands on Wednesday has set them up for a second-consecutive European Championship final against Spain on Sunday.

Southgate’s side were denied by the Azzurri in a Wembley penalty shoot-out at the delayed Euros, three years ago.

“There’s a different feel (than 2021),” Southgate told BBC Sport.

“We’re now in a different moment as a team, two tournaments on and a lot more big-match experience.

“I guess there was less of a celebration, perhaps less satisfaction at reaching a final.

“I wouldn’t say it becomes run of the mill but it’s a little bit more normal for us. That statement in itself is probably a bit ridiculous given our history.”

No time for “criminal” doubts

Trent Alexander-Arnold felt it would be a “crime” if England allowed any doubts to creep in as they prepared for Sunday’s final.

This is the first time an English men’s team has reached a major final overseas.

“Our mentality cannot change,” Alexander-Arnold said on Lions’ Den. “You have got to be ruthless in every single game you play, in training, in and around the place.

“We have found our rhythm now within the team on the pitch in the games at a good time as well.

“As the saying goes, it is not how you start, it is how you finish. We are finishing this tournament well and hopefully we go out even better on Sunday.

“To even have any doubts going into a final is a crime in my opinion.”

Saka strength brings pride

Brendon Batson, who later played for West Brom, made his Arsenal debut in 1972 (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal’s first black player Brendon Batson has hailed the mental resilience of Gunners and England star Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been a key performer in England’s run to the final of Euro 2024, scoring the equaliser in the quarter-final against Switzerland to force extra-time and converting a penalty in the shoot-out.

Three years ago Saka received racist abuse on social media after he was one of three black players who missed penalties in the final defeat to Italy.

“I’ve got the greatest admiration for Saka because he’s shown a lot of mental resilience, but also I think people around him have been very supportive – not just Arsenal supporters and Arsenal Football Club, but across the country,” Batson told the PA news agency.

“The thing is, there is much more good in this world than bad and I think football kind of reflects that, because you get extremes. He’s come through it fantastically well and I couldn’t be more proud of all those lads.

“There is a lot of pride, particularly from the diverse community, to see somebody who’s had to go through a lot of abuse come through it almost immediately after by playing so well for his club and carrying on playing well for England.”

Spain focusing on present not future

Dani Olmo insists Spain will not focus on establishing a record run of seven-successive wins as they attempt to deny England glory on Sunday.

The Spanish became the first team to taste victory in six-consecutive games at the finals on Tuesday evening when they beat France 2-1 to book their final spot.

However, Olmo and his team-mates are targeting silverware rather than records in pursuit of a fourth European crown, having missed out on a place in the final at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament to eventual winners Italy.

“We are only thinking about the final, not records, not the future,” he said.

“We are 90 minutes away from winning this, three years after not reaching the final. We play to win.”

England captain Harry Kane met fans outside the team’s base in Blankenhain (Adam Davy/PA)

What’s next?

Sunday – final: Spain v England, 8pm (BBC & ITV)