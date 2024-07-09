Wales sweating on Aaron Wainwright leg injury for second Test against Australia

Wales are sweating on the fitness of number eight Aaron Wainwright for Saturday’s second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Wainwright, who won his 50th cap when Wales went down to a 25-16 defeat in the series opener last weekend, suffered a leg injury and was forced off during the closing stages.

“We are waiting for a further assessment,” Wales assistant coach Rob Howley said.

“He was outstanding (in the first Test). His carries, his footwork, he got us on the front foot on many occasions.

“We are waiting for that assessment to come back from the medical team.”

If Wainwright is ruled out it would be a major blow for Wales head coach Warren Gatland, who has overseen eight successive Test defeats.

Wales have not won a Test match since beating 2023 World Cup pool-stage opponents Georgia, and Gatland’s team are edging closer to the record run of 10 losses in 2002 and 2003 when his fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen held the coaching reins.

Wales hope that full-back Liam Williams will be fit for the second Test against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Full-back Liam Williams, wing Josh Hathaway and prop Gareth Thomas also suffered knocks during the Sydney encounter, with Gatland likely to name his starting line-up on Thursday.

“Liam Williams hopefully will be available for selection. We are waiting on him,” Howley added.

“Gareth Thomas had a bit of a dead leg, he was back in training today. Josh Hathaway is being monitored, he took a bump on his arm.

“In terms of those players coming off, fingers crossed they will be available for selection.”

The Sydney setback was Wales’ 12th defeat in a row against the Wallabies on Australian soil, having not won there since 1969.

But it looks as though Gatland will keep changes to a minimum unless his hand is forced by injuries.

“It is an important game,” Howley said. “There is huge disappointment and frustration within the camp. We want to give the best version of ourselves.

“Everyone is hugely motivated. It is how you come out of a Test match when you have lost.

“I thought we really did well to come back into the game at 18-16. We can talk about the experience and the learning, of course we can, but we need to start winning Test matches.

Rob Howley says that Wales must keep knocking the door (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I think from a coach’s perspective, you trust players. You have to trust the process.

“We all talk about those one per cents and fine margins. Every second, every one minute matters in an international game, and the ability to stay focused and to concentrate.

“Unfortunately for us there were too many moments where we had the opportunity, yet we weren’t able to execute under pressure.

“Through training and backing our players, keeping on our process, we hope at some point through that experience of these players playing more international games that we will get over the line.

“We have to keep knocking the door, keep working hard and keep believing.”