The sporting weekend in pictures

England and Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to remember, unlike Emma Raducanu.

England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 by beating Switzerland on penalties as Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all scored from the spot after Jordan Pickford saved a tame effort from Manuel Akanji.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first win in 945 days with a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix victory on a wet afternoon at Silverstone, with world champion Max Verstappen in second.

A day after pulling out of her mixed doubles match with Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu lost in the fourth round of the women’s singles at Wimbledon.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the top images from a packed weekend of sporting action.

Emma Raducanu receives treatment on Centre Court during her fourth-round loss to Lulu Sun
Emma Raducanu exited Wimbledon in the fourth round to Lulu Sun (John Walton/PA)
Jordan Pickford dives to save a penalty during England's win over Switzerland
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a penalty from Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)
England players run to celebrate their penalty shoot-out win that secured a Euro 2024 semi-final spot
Declan Rice, Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze, John Stones and Jude Bellingham loved England’s penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lewis Hamilton holds a Union flag above his head after winning the British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Matthew Vincent/PA)
Crowds watch the funeral cortege of former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow
Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow’s funeral took place (Peter Byrne/PA)
An upset Madison Keys covers her eyes with her hand
Madison Keys was forced to retire from her match against Jasmine Paolini due to injury (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz does the splits on Centre Court at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert in four sets at SW19 (John Walton/PA)
Anthony Turgis celebrates winning stage nine of the Tour de France
France’s Anthony Turgis won stage nine of the Tour de France as Great Britain’s Thomas Pidcock screams in disappointment (Daniel Cole/AP)
New Zealand's Scott Barrett is tackled by England's Ben Earl
England lost to New Zealand in the first Test in Dunedin (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Spectators dressed as Super Mario characters watch England's T20 against New Zealand
England Women supporters, in fancy dress, got behind their side during the T20 against New Zealand at Utilita Bowl, Southampton (Nigel French/PA)
