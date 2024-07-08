Getting past Virgil van Dijk and keeping out Cody Gakpo – Netherlands’ dangermen

England face the Netherlands on Wednesday in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five Dutch players to watch.

Virgil van Dijk

England will need to find a way past Virgil van Dijk (Adam Davy/PA)

The Liverpool captain may not have been at his imperious best in this tournament, with mistakes made and questions over his positioning at times, but it has taken the team as a whole time to find their stride. A strong leader and classy defender, he is key to Dutch hopes of shutting out England.

Bart Verbruggen

Bart Verbruggen is a keeper with great promise (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton goalkeeper Verbruggen has caught the eye for his stop-stopping, not least the brilliant point-blank reaction save from Kerem Akturkoglu that denied Turkey a late equaliser in Netherlands’ quarter-final victory. At 21, he appears to have a bright future.

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is hoping to attract a new club (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former Manchester United forward is an inconsistent performer, capable of moments of brilliance but also a source of regular frustration. His pace and willingness to shoot can cause problems and he has had a point to prove this summer following his release by Atletico Madrid.

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has been among the goals at Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

After shining in the 2022 World Cup, big things were expected of Gakpo when he joined Liverpool last year. He may not yet have taken the Premier League by storm but major tournaments seem to suit him with three strikes at Euro 2024 plus forcing his side’s own goal winner against Turkey.

Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons has kept Netherlands’ midfield ticking (Adam Davy/PA)

The Barcelona Academy graduate has proved an important part of the way the Dutch side have attacked throughout the tournament. With his creativity and vision having troubled opponents and brought forwards into the game, he set up goals against both Austria and Romania.