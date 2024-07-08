A look at some of England’s memorable matches against the Netherlands

England’s Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands conjures up memories of Euro 96 at Wembley and the rampant hosts, spearheaded by Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham, tearing the Dutch apart.

There have only been 22 encounters in international football and here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the previous matches.

England 4 Netherlands 1, 1996

Alan Shearer scores from the spot (Neil Munns/PA)

Terry Venables’ side produced their own answer to the Dutch’s 1970s Total Football with a thrilling group-stage win as hosts at Wembley. Shearer and Sheringham both scored twice, with the latter famously squaring the pass for his strike partner to lash home a near-post drive. Patrick Kluivert scored a consolation for the Dutch, who exited in the quarter-finals, with England going out on penalties to Germany in the semi-final.

Netherlands 2 England 0, 1993

Ronald Koeman’s foul on David Platt prompted one of the most memorable quotes from an England manager (PA)

A match which lives long in the memory less for the result and more for manager Graham Taylor’s touchline commentary, which was broadcast to the nation as part of a Channel 4 documentary which to this day remains one of the best and most watchable behind-the-scenes shows of all time. Ronald Koeman pulled down David Platt as he was through on goal but was only booked. Koeman went on to score the opening free-kick, subsequently added to by Dennis Bergkamp, prompting the much-maligned Taylor to utter the words to the linesman, “I’m just saying to your colleague (the fourth official), the referee has got me the sack. Thank him ever so much for that, won’t you?”. Defeat left England’s World Cup qualification hopes in tatters.

England 0 Netherlands 2, 1977

Captained by the masterful Johan Cruyff, the Netherlands turned Wembley orange with a tremendous display which saw the visitors cheered off by England fans at half-time. Cruyff was at his sparkling best as a brace from Jan Peters sealed the win before the break. Don Revie’s side included the likes of Kevin Keegan and Trevor Brooking, but they were left chasing shadows as Total Football arrived in London.

England 8 Netherlands 2, 1946

Tommy Lawton once scored four in a game against the Netherlands (PA)

Just the second official meeting between the two sides led to a thumping win for England. Walter Winterbottom’s side were far superior and romped into a 6-1 lead at the break, in no small part thanks to an 11-minute hat-trick from then-Chelsea striker Tommy Lawton. He added a fourth, England’s eighth.