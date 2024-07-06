Wimbledon lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard reaches fourth round

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was knocked out of Wimbledon nine days ago – and now he finds himself in the fourth round.

The big-serving 20-year-old lost in the final round of qualifying to compatriot Maxime Janvier last Thursday.

But Mpetshi Perricard was reprieved when he got the call to replace injured Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the main draw.

Now, three wins and 105 aces later, the 6ft 8in Frenchman has become the first lucky loser to reach the second week at Wimbledon for 29 years.

After his 4-6 6-2 7-6 (5) 6-4 third-round win over Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori, Mpetshi Perricard said: “I’m very proud of myself to get the win. I was very nervous.

“How far can I go? I don’t know. I’m just focused on the next one.”

The next one will be Lorenzo Musetti, the 25th seed from Italy.