Wimbledon day six: Murray denied doubles goodbye while Dart and Norrie exit

British tennis endured a day to forget at Wimbledon after Andy Murray was denied a farewell match on Court One while Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart suffered third-round defeats.

Wet weather greeted spectators at the All England Club on Saturday morning and not long after play did get under way it was revealed that Emma Raducanu had pulled out of her mixed doubles tie with Murray.

Raducanu cited stiffness in her right wrist as the reason for why she could not compete in the late-night slot on Court One with Murray, which brought the curtain down on the double-Wimbledon champion’s career in SW19.

Further British disappointment followed with Dart and Norrie losing, before world number one Iga Swiatek tumbled out, but Novak Djokovic sailed through to stay on course for a record eighth men’s title on the English lawn.

Ons Jabeur showed her frustration during a straight-sets loss Elina Svitolina, which took place during England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final (Aaron Chown/PA)

British players in 2024 Wimbledon singles (Graphics/PA)

Wimbledon paid tribute to 1953 male champion Vic Seixas after his death at the age of 100 on Friday.

Philadelphia-born Seixas claimed 15 grand-slam titles across singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles, but declined the chance to turn professional and yet played his final Championships in 1973, 20 years after his maiden triumph at the All England Club.

Seixas was inducted into the International Tennis Federation Hall of Fame two years earlier and had been the oldest living grand slam singles champion in the world until his death this week.