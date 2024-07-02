Wimbledon day two: Murray withdraws from singles but Djokovic and Boulter win
Two-time champion Andy Murray will turn his attention to an appearance in the doubles competition.
Andy Murray’s Wimbledon singles career ended in the disappointment of a late withdrawal before Marketa Vondrousova’s title defence in the women’s draw lasted just 67 minutes.
Two-time All England Club champion Murray will turn his attention to an appearance in the doubles competition alongside older brother Jamie after running out of time in his recovery following back surgery.
Vondrousova’s shock exit to Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro was followed on Centre Court by a routine win for Novak Djokovic, while British players Harriet Dart, Jacob Fearnley, Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper also progressed on a rain-affected day two of the championships.
At least two home favourites will be in the third round of the singles draws after Tuesday’s results set up a pair of eye-catching all-British showdowns.
British number one Boulter will take on Dart in the women’s competition, while Draper comes up against Norrie just over a fortnight since dethroning him as his country’s leading men’s player.
Elsewhere, wild card Fearnley faces a daunting clash against seven-time champion Djokovic.