Bellingham joins Kane and co in scoring a memorable England goal

Jude Bellingham wrote himself into England folklore as his stunning injury-time equaliser kept his country’s Euro 2024 hopes alive.

Here, the PA news agency looks at other key goals in knockout football for England.

Bobby Charlton v Portugal, 1966 World Cup

England’s talismanic midfielder had already lit up the 1966 World Cup with his ‘belting the ball’ goal against Mexico in the group stage and he was at it again against Portugal in the semi-final. After scoring into an empty net to put his side 1-0 up before the break, Charlton grabbed a crucial second in the second half with a crisp finish from just inside the penalty area. It proved decisive as Eusebio’s penalty gave Portugal hope, but Sir Alf Ramsey’s men saw it out to reach the World Cup final on home soil.

David Platt v Belgium, 1990 World Cup

With England heading towards a penalty shootout after a drab last-16 performance against Belgium at Italia 90, Platt scored one the most memorable goals in the country’s history. Paul Gascoigne chipped in a free-kick, the Aston Villa midfielder watched it over his shoulder and then hooked it into the far corner. It spawned a famous piece of commentary by John Motson, who screamed: “And England have done it, in the last minute of extra time”. Platt scored again as England beat Cameroon in the quarter-final before losing on penalties to Germany in the last four.

David Beckham v Ecuador, 2006 World Cup

David Beckham settled the game with a free-kick goal (PA)

A comfortable group stage saw Sven Goran Eriksson’s England side paired with Ecuador in the 2006 World Cup in Germany and a serene route to the quarter-finals looked on the cards. But England laboured against the South American side and were lucky not to be behind in the first half. But Beckham, as he so often did for his country, stepped up and made the difference, curling in a trademark free-kick from 30 yards. It set up a last-eight tie with Portugal, who won on penalties.

Harry Kane v Denmark, Euro 2020



Kane delivered a huge moment in the semi-final of Euro 2020, with his extra-time goal sending England through to their first final in 55 years. And that is what makes it memorable, more than the actual finish itself. Gareth Southgate’s men were deadlocked with Denmark after 90 minutes at Wembley when Raheem Sterling was brought down in the penalty area in extra time. Kane, usually so reliable from 12 yards, saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel but reacted quickly to score the rebound, sparking mass scenes of celebration.