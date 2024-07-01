Emma Raducanu to face lucky loser at Wimbledon after seeded opponent withdraws

Emma Raducanu was handed a Wimbledon boost on Monday morning when scheduled opponent Ekaterina Alexandrova withdrew through illness.

Alexandrova was the 22nd seed and a proven competitor on grass and looked a very tricky draw for Raducanu, but the 21-year-old will now take on lucky loser Renata Zarazua instead.

The Mexican, who won two matches in qualifying before losing in the final round, is ranked 98, 37 places above Raducanu, but has only won seven matches on grass in her career, none of them at tour level.

Raducanu will make her return to Centre Court on Monday afternoon after missing last year’s tournament following surgery on both wrists and one ankle.

Alexandrova’s withdrawal means Raducanu should now have high hopes of a good run at the All England Club having shown good form at the grass-court events in Nottingham and Eastbourne the last few weeks.