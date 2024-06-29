Lauren Filer not underestimating New Zealand as England seek ODI series win

Lauren Filer insists there will be no underestimating New Zealand on Sunday as England bid to seal a one-day international series win in Worcester.

England made a flying start in the first of three ODIs against the White Ferns on Wednesday with a resounding nine-wicket victory and pace bowler Filer is expecting a positive reaction from the tourists.

She said: “Obviously they’ve got some very good players. They wouldn’t have been happy with their performance the other day, but I think they will definitely come back stronger and we’ve got to be ready for that.

“We are definitely not underestimating them as a team because they’re very, very good.

“I think we saw that in the last ODI in New Zealand (in April). They dominated us and obviously kept it from being a whitewash.

“We know they can hit a big ball and take wickets as well. We’ve got to be careful, but we’ll look at our performance and take the momentum from the last game into the next one.”

New Zealand mustered 156 all out in the 17th over at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday before England raced to their victory target at 157 for one.

Lauren Filer bowls out New Zealand opener Suzie Bates in the first ODI in Chester-le-Street (Nigel French/PA)

It was the White Ferns’ first outing since winning in Hamilton in the final match of England’s tour to New Zealand in the spring.

“We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves and almost throw everything at (Sunday) without thinking about it,” Filer said.

“We want to be composed, but also use the momentum well and hopefully show with the ball and the bat, and in the field again, how strong a team we are.”

Filer said the current England camp was “the best environment I’ve ever been in” and that allowed the players to produce their best.

“It’s just a place where you can be yourself and as a team we trust each other to do the things we do well,” she added.

“I think that’s really important as a team to back each other, and even on a day that doesn’t go well, knowing that you’ve got the support of your team-mates when you come off the field.

“Whether that’s a shoulder to cry on or an arm round you, you come off the field knowing the team backs you whether you’ve done well or not.

“I think that’s something really special and something hopefully we can carry on throughout the years.”