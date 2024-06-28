Rob Burrow’s funeral to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on July 7

Rob Burrow’s funeral will take place on Sunday, July 7 at Pontefract Crematorium, his family and Leeds Rhinos have confirmed.

Former England international Burrow died on June 2 at the age of 41 after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.

The date of the private service, which is for invited guests only, coincides with the day Leeds Rhinos annually celebrate Rob Burrow Day due to the number seven shirt he wore during his rugby league career.

Members of the public are invited to stand on the road side to pay their respects as the funeral cortege makes its way to the service.

The cortege will travel down the A656 (Park Road) passing the Xscape leisure complex as it travels towards the M62 junction and along the A639 towards Pontefract, passing Pontefract Racecourse, before turning into Park Lane (B6134) near Pontefract Tanshelf railway station.

Cars will then follow Ackton Lane into Ackton before turning left into Sewerbridge Lane and Common Side Lane (B6133) heading towards Featherstone.

At the War Horse sculpture, the cortege will turn left, slowing for a moment at Featherstone Lions ARLFC’s ground on Wakefield Road (A645) and again as it passes through Featherstone and near to where Burrow played his junior rugby.

Burrow, pictured alongside wife Lindsey, daughters Macy and Maya, and Kevin Sinfield at the Leeds Marathon in May (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cars will then continue along Pontefract Lane towards the crematorium.

“The purpose of publishing the route is to give the public the chance to pay their respects before allowing Rob’s family and friends to grieve his loss in private, we hope everyone can respect these wishes,” read a statement on Leeds Rhinos’ website.

There will be no live streaming of the service.

Kevin Sinfield, Burrow’s close friend and former team-mate, has been granted compassionate leave from England’s tour of New Zealand to fly home and attend the funeral.

Rob Burrow won eight Super League titles with Leeds Rhinos (Richard Sellers/PA)

Defence coach Sinfield will miss the first Test against the All Blacks on July 6 but plans to return in time for the second Test in Auckland the following weekend.

“Steve (Borthwick, England head coach) has been wonderfully supportive … he completely understands and I couldn’t have asked for any more,” Sinfield said, according to the Guardian.

Leeds City Council and the Lord Mayor of Leeds will host an invite-only civic reception in honour of Burrow at 11am on Friday, July 12, which will be live streamed.

Burrow spent his entire career with Leeds Rhinos and helped them win eight Super League titles.

He retired in 2017 but two years later it was revealed he had been diagnosed with MND.

Burrow subsequently raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients alongside Sinfield.

His family have politely requested members of the public do not send flowers to the funeral.

People wishing to support the family directly can do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/leeds-players-association-supporting-rob-burrow

Alternatively, donations to support the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND can be made at: https://www.leedshospitalscharity.org.uk/donate/mnd-centre-appeal