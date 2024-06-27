Chin up Anthony! Gordon the butt of jokes in England camp after bike fall

Anthony Gordon has become the butt of jokes in the England camp after the forward fell off his bike and gashed his chin.

The 23-year-old made his major tournament debut as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday, which confirmed the Euro 2020 runners-up as Group C winners.

Eyebrows were raised when Gordon turned up to training two days later sporting a big cut on his chin, as well as on his hands and legs, which it turns out occurred when a recovery session went off track.

Marc Guehi revealed Gordon had been the butt of jokes in the England camp after the fall (Adam Davy/PA)

A number of players went on a bike ride as part of their recovery on Wednesday, with the Newcastle forward hitting the deck on the tracks at their Blankenhain basecamp.

England defender Marc Guehi said with a laugh: “He fell off his bike! The boys went out on a bike ride.

“I actually wasn’t there. I heard about it and I was actually talking to him, but not paying attention to him.

“Then he turned around and I saw that massive gash on his chin!

“But he’s OK, he’s OK, but he just fell off his bike. It’s been a bit of a joke in camp but he’s doing well.”