The sporting weekend in pictures
There was Scottish heartbreak and English cricketing success this weekend.
Published
Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign came to an end in agonising fashion with a last-gasp defeat against Hungary.
Another late goal saw Germany top Group A thanks to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland as the final round of pool matches began.
Chris Jordan took a hat-trick in England’s thumping win over the USA, which booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.