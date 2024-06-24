Express & Star
Close

The sporting weekend in pictures

There was Scottish heartbreak and English cricketing success this weekend.

Published

Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign came to an end in agonising fashion with a last-gasp defeat against Hungary.

Another late goal saw Germany top Group A thanks to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland as the final round of pool matches began.

Chris Jordan took a hat-trick in England’s thumping win over the USA, which booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Scotland’s players show their dejection after conceding a last-minute goal
Scotland’s players show their dejection after conceding a last-minute goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chris Jordan, second right, celebrates with his England team-mates after his hat-trick
Chris Jordan, second right, celebrates with his England team-mates after his hat-trick (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye celebrates scoring against Germany
Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye celebrates scoring against Germany (Nick Potts/PA)
Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia at the T20 World Cup
Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia at the T20 World Cup (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Kevin De Bruyne, left, scores for Belgium against Romania
Kevin De Bruyne, left, scores for Belgium against Romania (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Max Verstappen celebrates with Red Bull team members after winning the Spanish Grand Prix
Max Verstappen celebrates with Red Bull team members after winning the Spanish Grand Prix (Joan Monfort/AP)
Tommy Paul holds up the trophy after winning the title at Queen's Club
Tommy Paul holds up the trophy after winning the title at Queen’s Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Yulia Putintseva holds up her arms after winning the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham
Yulia Putintseva won the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Sky Brown competes in the women’s skateboarding park finals at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest
Sky Brown competes in the women’s skateboarding park finals at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest (Denes Erdos/AP)
Salford's Nene Macdonald crosses the line against St Helens
Salford’s Nene Macdonald crosses the line against St Helens (Jessica Hornby/PA)
British mountain bike racer Tom Pidcock tackles a court in Switzerland
Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock on his way to victory in the UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Switzerland (Maxime Schmid/Keystone via AP)
Sha’Carri Richardson holds her goal medal after winning the 100 metres at the US Olympic trials
Sha’Carri Richardson holds her goal medal after winning the 100 metres at the US Olympic trials (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
A protester is tackled by a police officer at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut
A protester is tackled by a police officer at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut (Seth Wenig/AP)
King Charles III with jockey Rossa Ryan, right, at Royal Ascot
King Charles III with jockey Rossa Ryan, right, at Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular