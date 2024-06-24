Barnabas Varga has ‘successful operation’ on injury he suffered against Scotland

Hungary’s Barnabas Varga has had a “successful operation” on the injury he sustained against Scotland on Sunday night, the Hungarian Football Federation has confirmed.

The 29-year-old Ferencvaros forward collided with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn and following six minutes of treatment, Varga was taken off the pitch on a stretcher while sheets shielded him from view.

The Hungarian Football Federation later confirmed Varga had broken several facial bones and suffered a concussion. They issued a further update on Monday confirming that he has undergone surgery and will be discharged on Wednesday.

A statement on the official Hungarian Football Federation X account read: “Barnabas Varga underwent a successful operation in Klinikum Stuttgart on Monday afternoon.

“According to the institution’s doctors specialising in facial injuries, the intervention was uncomplicated, so the Ferencvaros attacker can leave the hospital on Wednesday.”

Varga’s team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai criticised the time he felt it took for treatment to be provided, but tournament organisers UEFA responded saying there was “no delay” in the provision of treatment.

Team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai was critical of the response time (Martin Rickett/PA)

A UEFA spokesperson said: “We would like to clarify that the intervention of the team doctor happened within 15 seconds of the incident, followed immediately by the second stadium doctor, to conduct a first assessment of the injury and provide appropriate treatment, as per customary medical procedures.

“The qualified pitchside emergency team were waiting pitchside, according to their protocol, and arrived with the stretcher as soon as their intervention was requested by the medics to evacuate the player for his immediate transfer to hospital.

“The coordination between all the medical staff on site was professional and everything was done in accordance with the applicable medical procedures.

“There was no delay in the treatment of, and assistance to, the player.”

On Monday afternoon, Scotland goalkeeper Gunn posted on social media: “Relieved to see that Barnabas Varga, the Hungarian forward, is in a stable condition and wish him a speedy and full recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch in the very near future.”

Kevin Csoboth scored a dramatic added-time winner for Hungary to knock Scotland out of Euro 2024.