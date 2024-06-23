Cameron Young hits 59 as Tom Kim leads Travellers Championship

American Cameron Young holed a 10-foot putt for a 59 as South Korea’s Tom Kim held onto a narrow lead after the third day of the Travelers Championship.

Young made two eagles and seven birdies at the TPC River Highlands course for the first sub-60 score in nearly four years on the PGA Tour and the 13th in history.

Having moved within five shots of Kim’s lead, Young said his preparation had done little to suggest such a score was on its way.

“Didn’t feel particularly awesome,: he said. “I chunked a few less on the range than I did yesterday. Then, yeah, came out and just was very comfortable and things just started coming down close to the hole.”

Kim carded a second straight 65 to sit at 18 under par with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia just a shot behind.

“It’s a stacked leaderboard,” said Kim, a day after his 22nd birthday. “Out here, a five, six-shot lead is not safe at all. So I’ve got to go out tomorrow and do the same game plan and execute.”

Xander Schauffele hit a 64 and Sungjae Im a 63 to be two shots from the lead heading into the final day, with Ireland’s Shane Lowry four adrift after a third round 65.

Play was again delayed for nearly three hours due to what the PGA Tour called a “dangerous weather situation”.