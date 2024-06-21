Sam Hain and Jacob Bethell send Birmingham top of North Group

Sam Hain and Jacob Bethell both hit half-centuries as Birmingham went top of the Vitality Blast North Group with a five-wicket win at Worcestershire.

In reply to Worcestershire’s 155 for seven, the visitors were in trouble at seven for three before Hain and Bethell’s century partnership guided Birmingham to a fourth successive win.

Hain was dismissed with one run needed for 76 to end a stand of 148, but Bethell remained undefeated on 71 to see the Bears home with 2.1 overs to spare and send Worcestershire to a fifth straight defeat.

Leicestershire remain third in the table as Rishi Patel smashed a 45-ball 104 to set up a thrilling tie against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Patel, the Blast’s leading run-scorer this season, equalled the Foxes’ fastest ever T20 century – set by Ben Raine against Birmingham six years ago – reaching the landmark in 41 deliveries.

Northamptonshire reached 208 for five – skipper David Willey hit a 48-ball 71 and opener Matthew Breetzke made 47 – before Patel’s onslaught, with Lewis Goldsworthy edging a boundary off the final delivery to tie the contest.

Australian pace bowler Ben Dwarshuis defended eight runs needed off the final over as Durham completed a thrilling three-run win over Yorkshire.

Yorkshire, chasing 171, had been 113 for two in the 12th over and needed four off the final ball, but left-armer Dwarshuis held his nerve and the Vikings finished on 167 for seven in response to Durham’s 170 for six.

Nottinghamshire sealed an eight-run victory over Derbyshire at Trent Bridge to keep their Blast season alive.

Joe Clarke’s side, who climbed off the bottom of the North Group table for the first time, made 173 for five .

Clarke hit 47 from 28 balls with Tom Moores (31 from 27) and Matt Montgomery (28 not out from 31) adding useful late runs.

Derbyshire opener Aneurin Donald hit a 26-ball 52 and veteran Wayne Madsen 40 from 35 in the Falcons’ response, but the visitors fell short.

South Group leaders Surrey thrashed Glamorgan by nine wickets after a superb bowling performance as Gus Atkinson, Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson restricted the Welsh county to 107 for nine.

Atkinson took wickets with his first and fourth balls and finished with three for 19, Abbott took three for 25 and fellow Australian Johnson picked up one for 16 from his four overs.

Surrey raced to 108 for one in reply in only nine overs, with Dan Lawrence (27), Dom Sibley (43 not out) and Laurie Evans’ 13-ball 31 easing them to victory.

Sussex all-rounder Nathan McAndrew starred with bat and ball to help his side climb second in the South Group table with a seven-run win over Hampshire.

Australian McAndrew hammered 32 off 11 balls to boost an underwhelming score to 184 for eight – Tom Alsop hit a 27-ball 43 – and later returned one for 21 as Hampshire were restricted to 177 for three in reply despite James Vince’s 53 off 37 balls.

A superb display of clean hitting from Ollie Price (43 from 15 balls) and Ben Charlesworth (36 off 19) propelled Gloucestershire to a thrilling five-wicket triumph over Somerset in Bristol.

Coming together with the score on 108 for five in the 14th over, the pair put on an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 82 in 32 balls as Gloucestershire chased down a target of 189 with eight balls to spare.

Somerset’s Tom Banton had earlier posted 79 from 53 balls, dominating crucial stands of 66 and 76 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Abell as the defending champions made 188 for four.

Essex condemned Kent Spitfires to a fifth consecutive defeat as they cruised to a five-wicket win at Canterbury.

Kent were limited to 156 for seven, Sam Billings the highest scorer with 38, before Michael Pepper blasted 76 from 42 balls as the visitors coasted home with five overs to spare, finishing on 157 for five.