Bukayo Saka says England’s attacking talent means ‘everything is possible’

Bukayo Saka insists England’s wealth of attacking options means “everything is possible” at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday evening – and can top Group C if Serbia draw with Slovenia earlier in the day.

After racing out of the traps in their opener against Serbia, England ultimately flattered to deceive as Jude Bellingham’s early header proved enough for a 1-0 victory.

England’s Bukayo Saka, left, challenges for the ball with Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic during their Euro 2024 fixture (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

The performance left many questions hanging over Southgate and how best to lay out the talent he has available at the top end of the pitch.

But Saka, now in his third major tournament at the age of 22, believes any goal is realistic as he lauded Bellingham’s impact on the squad.

“Everything is possible with that,” he told ITV Sport when asked what England can achieve with Saka, Bellingham, Phil Foden and Harry Kane playing together.

“He (Bellingham) since he was 17 he was always so mature, he always knew how to carry himself on and off the pitch.

“What he has done this season has been special so I was a bit taken aback, 20 years old going to Real Madrid and doing what he has done, it is unbelievable but it is no surprise when you know him as a person.”

Asked to describe Bellingham in one word, Saka replied: “Wow!”

But Saka’s own career is one that would attract similar plaudits – Arsenal player of the season two years in a row between 2021 and 2022 and England men’s player of the year in 2022 and 2023.

He has scored 30 Premier League goals over the past two seasons as the Gunners finished second to Manchester City on both occasions.

Saka also laid on Bellingham’s goal in the win over Serbia, meaning he now has 27 goal contributions from his 24 England starts.

“Of course, I’m not fully satisfied because I’m never fully satisfied to be honest – but it is something I can be happy with and definitely can build on.

“It can give me a lot of confidence too. A lot of time for the attackers these days, that is what you are judged on.”.