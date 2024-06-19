Steve Cooper in advanced talks to become Leicester boss

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is in advanced talks to take over at Leicester.

Cooper has been out of work since leaving Forest in December, but is in the frame to succeed Enzo Maresca at the King Power Stadium, the PA news agency understands.

Maresca left the Foxes after delivering promotion to the Premier League to take over at Chelsea following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the London club at the end of the season.

Steve Cooper ended Nottingham Forest’s 23-year exile from the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

Cooper has been biding his time to get back into work following an emotional exit from the City Ground, where he guided Forest back to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years and then kept them there.

The Leicester job will not be without its challenges as they have a possible points deduction hanging over their head and may also need to sell players during the summer to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter and West Brom’s Carlos Corberan are also understood to have been considered for the role.