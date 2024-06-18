Team GB name four Olympic gold medallists in women’s hockey squad for Paris 2024

Four of Great Britain’s Olympic gold medallists from 2016 have been named in the women’s hockey squad for this summer’s Games in Paris.

Laura Roper, who also has two bronze medals from London and Tokyo, will make her fourth appearance at the age of 36 while captain Hollie Pearne-Webb, Lily Owsley and Giselle Ansley have all been selected for a third Games.

Six other players also have previous Olympic experience, while there are six debutants, including Tess Howard, who missed out in 2021 with a serious knee injury.

Hollie Pearne-Webb will captain the women’s side (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Britain’s men have not won an Olympic medal since taking gold in 1988, and their squad also features a mix of youth and experience.

Captain David Ames and Sam Ward are both heading to a third Games, while Jacob Draper, Rupert Shipperley, Phil Roper, Ollie Payne, Jack Waller and Liam Sanford have been selected for their second Games.

The seven debutants include 20-year-old defender Conor Williamson, who only made his England bow in August.

Women’s head coach David Ralph said: “A huge congratulations to the players that have been selected to represent Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Great Britain’s David Ames runs with the ball (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

“Whether this is your fourth Games or your first, being selected for an Olympics is an incredibly special moment which I know means a lot to all of our players.

“The GB women’s squad has a long history at the Olympic Games, and we now have the opportunity to create our own history. This is our moment and our chance to create memories for life.

“To the whole squad, I want to recognise their hard work and dedication that they’ve shown for the whole cycle. They have all played and will continue to play a really important role in terms of making sure the selected squad go into the Games in the best position possible.”