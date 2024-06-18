England name Marcus Smith at fly-half to face Japan

Marcus Smith has won his individual duel with Fin Smith for the right to direct England in Saturday’s clash with Japan in Tokyo.

Steve Borthwick has taken the bold step of naming his team two days early – the first time he has done so in 22 Tests since becoming head coach – as he prepares to lock horns with his former England boss Eddie Jones for the first time.

All eyes were on who would be picked at fly-half in George Ford’s injury-enforced absence and Harlequins’ Marcus Smith has edged in ahead of Fin Smith, the chief playmaker for Northampton’s Gallagher Premiership title triumph.

Marcus Smith was expected to be first choice for this year’s Six Nations only to suffer a calf injury, resulting in Ford’s return at number 10 for the duration of the Championship.

Once he had recovered, Smith replaced his Saints namesake on the bench for the last two matches against Ireland and France.

He now has the opportunity to take control of the jersey in the absence of Ford and the Racing 92-bound Owen Farrell, the two veterans in his position who have previously been present for the bulk of his 32 caps.