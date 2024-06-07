Peter Wright’s Nordic Darts Masters defence ends with defeat to Johan Engstrom

Peter Wright’s defence of the Nordic Darts Masters ended with a humiliating first-round defeat to Swede Johan Engstrom.

Wright was the 2023 champion in Copenhagen but was humbled in a final-leg decider against the minnow who is ranked 103 in the WDF (World Federation Darts).

Wright was 5-3 up and primed to advance but lost the last three legs to go down 6-5.

With Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen not playing, world number one Luke Humphries was the star attraction.

Humphries had no drama on his way to beating Denmark’s number one Benjamin Drue Reus 6-0.

Former world champion Michael Smith breezed past Paavo Myller 6-1, while Rob Cross, who won the US Darts Masters in New York last week, saw off Jeffrey de Graaf 6-4.

Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Stephen Bunting all progressed.