Ollie Pope hits 99 but Surrey suffer first Vitality Blast defeat to Sussex

Ollie Pope’s unbeaten 99 was not enough as Surrey suffered their first defeat of this season’s Vitality Blast at the hands of Sussex on Friday.

The Surrey captain cracked 10 fours and three sixes from 59 deliveries, but lacked support as the hosts fell 36 short of their 214-run target in the South Group enncounter at the Kia Oval.

Sussex posted 213 for seven from their 20 overs thanks largely to 65 from Daniel Hughes and 68 from Tom Alsop, while Nathan McAndrew weighed in with 29 not out.

Pope led an response and put on 73 with Jason Roy (26), but the task proved too much as McAndrew took three for 32.

North Group leaders Lancashire held on for an eight-run victory over Birmingham Bears at Emirates Old Trafford after a fine all-round display from Luke Wells.

Wells hit 66 from 32 balls with five fours and five sixes to help the Lightning to 176 for eight.

He then took two for 25 and held two catches as the Bears came up short despite 59 from Sam Hain, 33 by Jacob Bethell and two sixes in an unbeaten 17 from Hasan Ali.

Durham claimed their first win as they saw off Leicestershire by seven wickets at Grace Road with an unbeaten 71 from captain Alex Lees.

Lees put on 83 with David Bedingham (43) before steering his side home with three balls to spare.

Leicestershire had scored 176 for seven from their 20 overs after Rishi Patel got them off to a strong start with 35 from 17 balls and Ben Cox hit 50 not out from 31.

Sam Billings cracked 106 from 58 balls as Kent by Somerset by four wickets Canterbury.

Will Smeed’s 68 helped the visitors to a challenging 197 for six, but Billings laid the foundations for Kent to overhaul them and Joey Evison (22 not out) finished the job in the final over.

Nottinghamshire remain winless after slumping to a 96-run defeat at Derbyshire.

Daryn Dupavillon, Pat Brown and Ross Whiteley took three wickets apiece as the Outlaws were bundled out for 102 in reply to the Falcons’ 198 for six.

Wayne Madsen top-scored for Derbyshire with 53, while Whiteley added 46.

Essex’s ninth-wicket pair of Luc Benkenstein (35 not out) and Shane Snater (20 not out) shared in an unbroken stand of 45 to steer their side to a dramatic two-wicket win over Glamorgan at Chelmsford.

Despite 48 from Adam Rossington, the Eagles had collapsed to 123 for eight in reply to Glamorgan’s 166 for eight when the pair came together after a fine bowling display from Mason Crane (four for 25).

Colin Ingram had top-scored for Glamorgan with 52, while Marnus Labuschagne, who later took three for 35, added 34 and Kiran Carlson 36.

Toby Albert hit an unbeaten 41 as Hampshire cruised to a five-wicket triumph over Gloucestershire at Bristol.

John Turner took three for 24 as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 124 and Albert, who put on 61 with James Fuller (27), eased the Hawks to victory with 19 balls to spare.

Northamptonshire edged out Worcestershire by six runs at Wantage Road after an impressive showing by Saif Zaib.

Zaib (44 not out) and Sikandar Raza (42 not out) shared an unbroken stand of 79 to help the hosts to 169 for four.

Zaib then took three for 20 as they successfully defended their total.