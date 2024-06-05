Betfred Challenge Cup final to kick-off at 3.07pm to honour Rob Burrow

Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final between Wigan and Warrington will kick-off at 3.07pm in honour of former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Rob Burrow.

Burrow died aged 41 on Sunday after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease and the Rugby League will pay homage at Wembley to one of its all-time greats.

A minute’s silence will be observed before both the men’s and women’s Challenge Cup finals – the latter kicks off at Wembley at 11.45am – and there will also be a minute’s applause after seven minutes.

The Rugby League said the game “celebrates the life of Rob Burrow CBE – the former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain scrum half who wore the number 7 jersey with such courage and distinction throughout his playing career”.

A statement read: “Following Burrow’s death at the age of 41 last Sunday, supporters will be able to leave tributes at the Rugby League Statue outside Wembley Stadium from 9.45am on Saturday morning – offering the opportunity to fans of all clubs to show their appreciation and admiration for his courage and humanity, as so many Leeds devotees have done already at AMT Headingley.

“There will be further chances to demonstrate that affection with the Wembley crowd invited to join in one minute’s applause after seven minutes of each of the four finals on Rugby League’s traditional showpiece occasion – starting with the inspiresport Champion Schools final in the morning, followed by the second Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final to have been played at Wembley, which features Burrow’s beloved Leeds Rhinos taking on the holders, St Helens.

“There will also be one minute’s silence before the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final and the men’s Final that follows – in each case following Abide with Me, the hymn which has long been part of Challenge Cup Final tradition, and which will be sung this year by Maxwell Thorpe and Katherine Jenkins OBE.”

Since Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019, he and former Leeds team-mate Kevin Sinfield have raised millions of pounds to raise awareness of the disease in their bid to help find a cure.

Money raised has funded the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital, Leeds, and Burrow’s family attended an emotional groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

Burrow won eight Super League titles during his career with the Rhinos and following his retirement in 2017 and MND diagnosis two years later, he came to the attention of a wider audience.

RL commercial managing director Rhodri Jones added: “Once the shock and sadness of Sunday night’s news had sunk in, we recognised the responsibility to provide a fitting celebration of a Rugby League superhero.

“We are grateful to BBC Sport and Wembley Stadium for their support – and to all involved with the six clubs and two schools who will be playing at Wembley on Saturday.

“Challenge Cup Final day has a great tradition of the Rugby League family coming together – this year, for reasons none would have chosen, we will be united in grief, but also in paying suitable tribute to a player who has transcended the sport.”