Alexander Zverev maintains impressive French Open semi-final run

Alexander Zverev reached his fourth French Open semi-final in four years after a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur.

The German fourth seed, still hunting a first grand slam title – and a first Paris final – won a late-night tussle 6-4 7-6 (5) 6-4 in a shade under three hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Zverev will play two-time runner-up Casper Ruud, the Norwegian seventh seed who was due to play Novak Djokovic until the defending champion withdrew through injury, in the last four.

“I have the mindset you have to work harder than everyone else to be the best player,” he said.

“I like to work to my absolute limit. If I do that then playing five sets all of a sudden is not that difficult.

“I’ve been doing that over many years and I’m happy to be in another semi-final. Hopefully I can win one.”

The match hinged on the 12th game of the second set, when Australian 11th seed De Minaur had a set point but was unable to take it.

De Minaur then led 4-0 and 5-3 in the tie-break, but Zverev reeled him in and then won a stunning 39-shot rally to bring up a set point of his own, which he took when his opponent went long.

De Minaur broke Zverev as he served for the match but was then unable to hold as the 27-year-old sealed another quarter-final victory.

“I’m extremely proud of my efforts throughout the two weeks,” said De Minaur.

“Even today I think I put up a hell of a fight in adverse conditions against a quality opponent. Again, I had my chances, probably should have taken the second set, and I think we would have been in for a proper battle.

“But, yeah, I left my heart out there. I did everything I could. It just wasn’t good enough. You know, sometimes on this surface days like today, conditions like today, I just struggle a little bit more. I’m still happy with the way I showed up.”