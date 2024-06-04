Novak Djokovic forced to withdraw from French Open with knee injury

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the French Open due to a knee injury.

The world number one suffered the injury to his right knee during his five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday.

Djokovic revealed after the match that he would undergo a scan on Tuesday to determine whether he would be able to continue at the tournament.

The MRI scan has subsequently shown the 37-year-old tore the medial meniscus in his right knee, forcing him out of the grand slam.

Roland Garros organisers said: “Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan performed today), Novak Djokovic, who was supposed to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals tomorrow, has been forced to withdraw from the Roland-Garros tournament.”

Norwegian seventh seed Ruud will therefore progress straight to the semi-finals.

Djokovic’s withdrawal also means Italian Jannik Sinner will become world number one at the end of the tournament.